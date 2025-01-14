Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $457.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.08 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

