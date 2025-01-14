MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 240.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,859,000 after acquiring an additional 113,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 918,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after buying an additional 91,369 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 641,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after buying an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $360,199.08. This represents a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 3.2 %

MSM opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

