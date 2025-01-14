Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and traded as low as $55.17. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $55.17, with a volume of 409 shares.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

