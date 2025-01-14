NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,995,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,199 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $850,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.