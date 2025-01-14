NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

