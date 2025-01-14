O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,210.14 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,283.96. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,223.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,157.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

