Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,784.05. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

