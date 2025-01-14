Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,529 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,085,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 723,637 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter valued at $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Price Performance

Personalis stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.75. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.31). Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

