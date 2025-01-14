Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,547 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

