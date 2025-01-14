ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 226.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In other news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,125.12. The trade was a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.00.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

