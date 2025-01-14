Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $10.51. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 30,251 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Provident Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

