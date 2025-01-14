Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $218.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day moving average is $195.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

