Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.