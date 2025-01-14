RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

RTG Mining Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

