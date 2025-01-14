Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.20 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 271.90 ($3.33). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.34), with a volume of 97,821 shares trading hands.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £189.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 286.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Schroder Income Growth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

In other news, insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 3,543 shares of Schroder Income Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £9,955.83 ($12,182.86). 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

