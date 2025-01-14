Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.20 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 271.90 ($3.33). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.34), with a volume of 97,821 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £189.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 286.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.
Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.
