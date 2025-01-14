Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases By 1,424.8%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 978,900 shares, an increase of 1,424.8% from the December 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

