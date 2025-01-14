SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 325,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $432.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.