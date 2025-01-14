SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Holdings Lifted by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 27.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 57.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 24.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

