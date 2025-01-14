Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Sonos Price Performance

Sonos stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.22). Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $255.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

