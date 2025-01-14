SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $24.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

