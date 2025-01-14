SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,860 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.