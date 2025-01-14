TD Cowen Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $90.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $68.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,809 shares of company stock worth $7,871,765. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

