TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 15,540.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TDK Stock Performance

TDK stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. TDK has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. TDK had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.