Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Teradata by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 144,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 57.6% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 99,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 828.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 396,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Teradata Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.