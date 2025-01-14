The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 712.06 ($8.71) and traded as low as GBX 688.50 ($8.43). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 706 ($8.64), with a volume of 271,720 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 712.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 724.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £614.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,348.62 and a beta of 0.73.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,761.90%.

Insider Activity at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

In related news, insider Patricia Lewis purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 712 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($1,908.08). Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

