The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

