The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.46.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

