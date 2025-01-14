The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.77 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.74), with a volume of 228,672 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £273.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,380.00, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.77.

In other news, insider Elaine O’Donnell bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,125 ($24,626.77). 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

