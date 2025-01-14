TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 7,657.1% in December

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 7,657.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

TOMZ stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.06. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

