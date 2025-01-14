TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Reduced by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after buying an additional 41,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

