Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $44.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

