Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,050. This represents a 23.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $639,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,294,019.20. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,754 shares of company stock worth $3,869,144. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

