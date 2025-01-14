U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

