UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 104,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

