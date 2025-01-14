Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Vale by 3,692.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720,100 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Vale by 60.6% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,404,000 after buying an additional 8,288,112 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,300,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vale by 123.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vale by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Vale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.