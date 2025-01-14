Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

