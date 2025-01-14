Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 14,668 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

