Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,856,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,417,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

BR opened at $225.25 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,118.98. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

