Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 9,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.8 %

EA stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,897.70. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,485. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

