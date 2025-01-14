Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,559,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9,856.5% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,162 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,018,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,145,000 after acquiring an additional 236,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $89.36 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

