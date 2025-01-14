Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLCFree Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,559,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9,856.5% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,162 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,018,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,145,000 after acquiring an additional 236,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $89.36 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

