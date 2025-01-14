Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 446 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,874,874. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.