Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.