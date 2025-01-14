Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

