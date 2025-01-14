Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $688.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $787.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.16 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

