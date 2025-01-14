Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3,203.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,264 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth $3,411,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 127.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 66,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

