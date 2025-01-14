Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 350.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,999,000 after purchasing an additional 548,728 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,884,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,554,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,744,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,336,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.