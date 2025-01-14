Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SW opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 289.57 and a beta of 1.03. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

