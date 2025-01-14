Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,845 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 10.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Read Our Latest Report on TPR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.