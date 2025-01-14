Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $275.72 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total transaction of $132,660.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,536. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,549. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.89.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

