Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $68.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,809 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,765. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

